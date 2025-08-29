Nigerians To Pay $80 Duty For Every Package Sent To US — NIPOST

Nigerians will now pay $80 or its naira equivalent for every package sent to the US, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) said on Friday.

NIPOST, in a circular, said the move would take effect from August 29, 2025 but disclosed that letters and documents would be exempted from the mandatory prepaid customs fee.

It explained that the development followed a US Executive Order which suspended de minimis exemptions for all postal shipments worldwide.

The agency said, “With effect from August 29, 2025, and in compliance with the Executive Order, all postal items to the United States, except for letters and documents, will now attract a prepaid customs duty of USD $80 (or its naira equivalent) at the point of acceptance in Nigeria”.

It stated, “Global logistics operations are also being affected, as airline and cargo carriers adopt more cautious measures in handling US-bound shipments. This may extend both transit and processing times, potentially resulting in delivery delays. All US-bound shipments will additionally undergo Customs checks at the destination.

“NIPOST is actively engaging with the Universal Postal Union (UPU), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and our airline partners to minimise service disruptions and safeguard customer experience,” the circular read partly.

“We reassure our customers that NIPOST remains committed to providing safe, reliable,and efficient postal and courier services despite this global regulatory