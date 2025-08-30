Chelsea Benefit From VAR Controversy To Beat Fulham

Chelsea took advantage of VAR controversy to beat Fulham 2-0 as the visitors were left to rue a series of costly decisions awarded against them at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side were fortunate not to fall behind in the west London derby when Fulham were harshly denied a first half opener.

Josh King’s strike was ruled out after VAR deemed Rodrigo Muniz’s accidental collision with Trevoh Chalobah was worthy of a foul.

As if that wasn’t infuriating enough for Fulham boss Marco Silva, Joao Pedro put Chelsea ahead beyond the scheduled eight minutes of stoppage-time at the end of the first half.

Adding to Silva’s anger, Chelsea’s second goal was also VAR-influenced as Ryan Sessegnon was adjudged to have handled a cross, leading to Enzo Fernandez converting from the penalty spot.

After drawing with Crystal Palace and routing West Ham 5-1, Chelsea’s third successive Premier League clash with a London rival extended their unbeaten start to three games.

Alejandro Garnacho watched from the stands at Stamford Bridge after the Argentine winger travelled to Chelsea’s training ground on Friday to finalise his move from Manchester United.

Garnacho’s impending arrival comes with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson set for a loan switch to Bayern Munich, while Christopher Nkunku signed for AC Milan on Saturday.

Liam Delap, leading Chelsea’s overhauled attack, lasted less than 15 minutes before he was forced off after appearing to pull his hamstring while chasing a long pass.

The striker’s exit was another blow for Maresca after Blues forward Cole Palmer was sidelined by a groin injury that will keep him out of England’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

King thought he had broken the deadlock with his first professional goal in the 21st minute.

READ ALSO: AC Milan Sign France Forward Nkunku From Chelsea

Silva seethes

The 18-year-old forward had accelerated away from the Chelsea defence and slotted low past Robert Sanchez in composed fashion.

But, in the process of spinning away from Chalobah’s tackle on the halfway line to launch the attack, Muniz made contact with the Chelsea defender’s foot.

Chalobah crumpled to the turf but play initially continued, allowing King to score.

Told to consult the pitchside monitor to review the incident, referee Rob Jones disallowed the goal for a “careless challenge”.

Silva exploded at that explanation, berating the fourth official in a furious rant on the touchline.

Teenager Tyrique George, on for the injured Delap, almost made the breakthrough on the stroke of half-time with a close-range effort that Bernd Leno saved at his near post.

From the resulting corner, Chelsea took the lead in the ninth minute of what should have been eight minutes of stoppage-time.

Fernandez curled the set-piece towards Pedro and the Brazilian rose unchallenged to head home from close-range for his second goal this season.

Silva was seething again, this time over the costly additional seconds added on.

He tried in vain to confront Jones when the half-time whistle blew as Fulham’s fans chanted “1-0 to the referee”.

There was more VAR angst for Silva and Fulham in the 56th minute.

Sessegnon’s arm was away from his body when he blocked Chalobah’s cross in the area.

However, the penalty was only awarded after VAR ruled Pedro’s challenge on Joachim Anderson and a potential handball by the Brazilian in the build-up were not fouls.

Fernandez ignored the fuss to stroke home the spot-kick, leaving Silva fuming once more.

AFP