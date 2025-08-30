Gov Okpebholo Rescues Over 10 Edo Accident Victims

Over 10 people involved in a road accident on the Benin–Auchi highway on Saturday have been rescued through the intervention of the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo.

The governor, who was en route to Irrua in the Esan Central Local Government Area of the state with his entourage, encountered a heavy gridlock after the bypass and immediately alighted to assess the situation.

On arrival at the accident scene, he met several victims in critical condition, many bleeding profusely, while many bystanders stood helplessly.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue 16 Abductees In Edo State

Moved by the state of the victims, Governor Okpebholo directed his aides to use two of his security Hilux vehicles to convey the victims to a medical facility for treatment.

He personally supervised as the injured passengers, including a woman with severe injuries, were lifted one after another into the waiting vehicle and rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the accident occurred when the driver of a white Toyota Venza, with registration number ABUJA, GWA 50 AW, drove against traffic, resulting in a collision involving four vehicles.

Other vehicles involved were three commercial mini buses loaded with passengers.

The impact left scores injured and caused a major traffic standstill.

The governor remained at the accident scene until he was assured that the victims were safely conveyed to a medical facility under the protection of another security vehicle, before continuing his journey to Irrua.

His swift action drew applause from motorists, residents, and sympathisers.