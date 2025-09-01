Police Arrest Two Suspected Gunrunners In Katsina, Recover Weapons

Police operatives have intercepted two suspected gunrunners and recovered a cache of weapons during a recent operation.
Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
He said the operatives attached to the Katsina State Command, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted two suspected gunrunners along the Ingawa–Karkarku village road in the early hours of Monday.
Adejobi identified the suspects as Abdussalam Muhammed (25) and Aminu Mamman (23), both residents of Baure village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, saying they were arrested around 4:35 a.m. while travelling in a blue Volkswagen Golf car with registration number RSH-528 BV.
A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 1,063 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition, and 232 rounds of 7.62x69mm PKT ammunition concealed inside.
According to police authorities, preliminary investigations revealed that the arms and ammunition were being moved from Hadejia in Jigawa State to Safana Local Government Area in Katsina State for distribution to criminal networks operating in the region.
The suspects are currently in custody while further investigations are underway to trace the source of the arms, the intended recipients, and their wider criminal affiliations.
On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the police operatives for the swift response, urging them to sustain the momentum.
He reiterated the Force’s commitment to dismantling organised criminal networks nationwide and called on the public to continue providing timely and credible information to aid security operations.
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
POLICE INTERCEPTS SUSPECTED GUNRUNNERS, RECOVERS GPMG, OVER 1,295 ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION.
The Nigeria Police Force has once again recorded another significant breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to combat illegal arms trafficking and other forms of violent crime across the country.
On September 1st, 2025, at about 4:35 am, a patrol team of police officers attached to the Katsina State Command intercepted two gun runners along the Ingawa–Karkarku village road, Katsina State. The suspects, identified as Abdussalam Muhammed (25) and Aminu Mamman (23), both male residents of Baure village in Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State, were apprehended following credible intelligence on their activities and swift tactical response of Police operatives.
Upon searching their operational vehicle, a blue-colored Volkswagen Golf with Reg No RSH-528 BV, the following exhibits were found concealed inside the vehicle; One (1) General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 1,063 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition, and 232 rounds of 7.62x69mm PKT ammunition. Preliminary investigations indicate that the illegal arms and ammunition were being transported from Hadejia in Jigawa State to Safana LGA in Katsina State for distribution to notorious criminal elements.
The suspects are currently in custody, and an in-depth investigation is ongoing to uncover the source, destination network, and possible affiliations of the recovered arms.
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, commends the gallantry and swift response of the operatives and encourages them to sustain the tempo. The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to dismantling all forms of organized criminal networks operating across the country. Members of the public are enjoined to continue supporting the Force with timely and credible information that can aid in securing lives and property.
DCP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FORCE HEADQUARTERS,
ABUJA.
1ST SEPTEMBER, 2025.