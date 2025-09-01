Police Arrest Two Suspected Gunrunners In Katsina, Recover Weapons

Police operatives have intercepted two suspected gunrunners and recovered a cache of weapons during a recent operation.

Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the operatives attached to the Katsina State Command, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted two suspected gunrunners along the Ingawa–Karkarku village road in the early hours of Monday.

Adejobi identified the suspects as Abdussalam Muhammed (25) and Aminu Mamman (23), both residents of Baure village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, saying they were arrested around 4:35 a.m. while travelling in a blue Volkswagen Golf car with registration number RSH-528 BV.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 1,063 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition, and 232 rounds of 7.62x69mm PKT ammunition concealed inside.

READ ALSO: Police Confirm Man’s Killing In Ebonyi, Government Bans Tricycles, Motorcycles Beyond 6 pm

According to police authorities, preliminary investigations revealed that the arms and ammunition were being moved from Hadejia in Jigawa State to Safana Local Government Area in Katsina State for distribution to criminal networks operating in the region.

The suspects are currently in custody while further investigations are underway to trace the source of the arms, the intended recipients, and their wider criminal affiliations.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the police operatives for the swift response, urging them to sustain the momentum.

He reiterated the Force’s commitment to dismantling organised criminal networks nationwide and called on the public to continue providing timely and credible information to aid security operations.

See the full statement below: