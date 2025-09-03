Force PRO Transferred To Delta Command After Promotion To Deputy Commissioner

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has transferred Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, to the Delta State Police Command.

Adejobi was recently elevated from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

He was first appointed in acting capacity on 16th February 2022 as a CSP and took over from then CP Frank Mba. He was later confirmed by then IGP Usman Alkali (Rtd).

Adejobi’s deployment, according to the Force Headquarters, is a strategic posting that places him at the helm of operations in one of the most operationally sensitive commands in the country.

Police authorities clarified that his redeployment is neither punitive nor controversial but part of the routine progression and deployment of senior officers within the force.

Source within the Force emphasized that with his wealth of experience in public and strategic communication, operational management, and community policing, dcp adejobi’s new role in delta state is not only a promotion in rank but also a posting to a more strategic and sensitive position.

As DCP operations in Delta State, Adejobi will be responsible for coordinating security operations, tackling violent crimes, and strengthening police-community relations across the state.