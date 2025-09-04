UPDATED: IGP Appoints Benjamin Hundeyin As Force Spokesman

‎The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Hundeyin’s appointment was contained in a statement by the outgoing spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., has approved the appointment of CSP Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO),” the statement read in part.

Following the appointment, the IGP charged him to leverage his communications and security experience to bolster the Force’s Public Relations activities and ensure continuous positive relations with the public.

READ ALSO: Force PRO Transferred To Delta Command After Promotion To Deputy Commissioner

PRESS RELEASE

IGP APPOINTS CSP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN AS FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., has approved the appointment of CSP Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO). CSP Hundeyin… pic.twitter.com/Zx3aEPQG17 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 4, 2025 Advertisement

Until his appointment, Hundeyin was the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command and will take over from Adejobi, who was redeployed to the Delta State Police Command.

Since 2022, Hundeyin, who is a chief superintendent of police, has served as the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command. He holds a BA (Hons) in English Language from Lagos State University and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

The new police imagemaker is an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

In the past, Hundeyin was the Police Public Relations Officer at Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos State, and was part of Nigeria’s contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan (UNAMID) in 2020.