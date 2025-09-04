Ebonyi Bans Nursery, Primary School Graduation, Introduces Skills Certificate Policy

The Ebonyi Government has banned graduation ceremonies for pre-nursery, nursery, and primary school pupils in line with the state’s ongoing educational reforms.

The decision was announced in a press statement signed by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Primary and Secondary, Donatus Ilang, and made available to Channels Television on Thursday.

According to the statement, graduation ceremonies are exclusively reserved for students who have completed basic education (JSS3) and Senior Secondary school (SS3), adding that pre-basic kindergarten/nursery and Primary 6 pupils will no longer have graduation ceremonies.

Ilang noted that the ongoing educational reform is aimed at improving the education standards in the state, with immediate directives on schools to stop compulsory lessons for students after school activities, adding that schools must use only government-approved textbooks.

“Graduation ceremonies are exclusively reserved for pupils and students who have successfully completed basic education (JSS3) and Senior Secondary (SS3). In view of the above, pre-basic (kindergarten/nursery) and Primary 6 are banned from holding graduation ceremonies forthwith,” the statement read partly.

“The state government has banned compulsory lessons for students and pupils in schools across the state. Any school found violating this order will be sanctioned. Schools must use only government-approved textbooks.”

It revealed that unapproved or unqualified private and faith-based schools would be shut down.

“Parents are advised to withdraw their wards from unapproved schools and enroll them in government-approved institutions,” the government warned.

In addition, Entrepreneurship and skill acquisition are now compulsory subjects, with students expected to graduate with certificates in those areas alongside their First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) or Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

“The introduction of Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition is to ensure our students do not only pass through school but also leave with practical knowledge. Henceforth, students of JSS3 and SS3 must receive their Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Certificates upon graduation,” it said.

The Ebonyi government stated that its educational reforms are a strategic effort to instill discipline, standardize learning, and better prepare students for both higher education and the job market.