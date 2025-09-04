Tinubu Approves ₦1.85bn For Education, Rehabilitation Of Rescued Chibok Girls

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the education and rehabilitation of the rescued Chibok girls, approving a total of ₦1.85 billion to sustain their academic and welfare support until 2027.

The Ministry of Education, in a statement on Thursday, explained that the government has so far committed ₦1,854,277,768 to cover tuition fees, accommodation, vocational training, psychosocial care, medical support, and parental assistance.

“Mr. President has continued to approve the payment of tuition, accommodation, and associated fees to AUN to safeguard the education of these young women.

“The Federal Government has committed the sum of ₦1,854,277,768 to complete the Chibok Girls Intervention Programme, covering tuition, accommodation, vocational training, psychosocial care, and other support up to 2027,” the statement read.

Education minister Tunji Alausa noted that the government’s support for the Chibok girls is both a financial and moral obligation, with President Tinubu showing statesmanship by prioritising their education above partisan politics.

“This commitment is not only financial; it is moral. It represents Nigeria’s pledge to turn a dark chapter in our nation’s history into a story of resilience, dignity, and hope.

“The education of Nigerian children is beyond partisan politics. Mr President has demonstrated true statesmanship by ensuring that even those studying in institutions owned by his fiercest critics are not deprived of their education and rehabilitation,” Alausa stated.

Beyond tuition, the intervention programme also provides vocational starter packs, child and parental support, surgical care, travel logistics, and National Health Insurance enrolment.

The Ministry noted that monitoring and evaluation of the girls’ academic progress will continue for the next three years.

“This is about fulfilling a moral responsibility to ensure that these girls, once victims of terror, are given the tools to rebuild their lives,” the statement read in part.

More than a decade has passed since the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014.

While many escaped or were released in batches, 108 of the young women remain under the care of the Federal Government, with 68 enrolled at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola.

The abduction of the Chibok girls sparked the global #BringBackOurGirls campaign, which drew support from international figures such as Michelle Obama and Malala Yousafzai.

Although some girls have been rescued over the years, most recently Lydia Simon, freed in 2024 after ten years in captivity, 82 remain missing, advocacy groups and parents have continued to urge the government to intensify efforts to secure their freedom.