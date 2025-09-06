Iran Executes Man Over Attack On Security Forces At 2022 Protests

Iranian authorities executed a man on Saturday after convicting him over a deadly attack on security personnel during nationwide protests in 2022, the country’s judiciary announced.

Mehran Bahramian was found to have been among a group of people who opened fire on a vehicle carrying security personnel in the city of Semirom in the central province of Isfahan, killing officer Mohsen Rezaei and injuring others, the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website said.

The incident happened on December 31, 2022, during a wave of protests that gripped the country following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd detained for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress code for women.

His death sentence, handed down by the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan, was upheld by the Supreme Court, and the sentence was carried out in the early morning, Mizan reported.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Woman In Kogi, Recover Firearms

The court charged Bahramian with the capital offence of “moharebeh” — waging war against God — for shooting at the security vehicle and inciting people to attack governmental buildings and personnel, the report said, describing Bahramian as a “thug”.

Hundreds of people were killed during the 2022 protests, including members of the security forces. Thousands more were arrested.

Iran has since tried and executed several people detained during the unrest.

In June, the authorities hanged Abbas Kurkuri after convicting him of killing seven people during the protests.

Iran executes more people than any other country except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.

AFP