Thousands Pay Respects To Italian Designer Giorgio Armani

Armani, the head of a multi-billion-dollar luxury fashion empire, died Thursday after months of fragile health and will be laid to rest at a private funeral on Monday in Milan.

By Channels Television
Updated September 6, 2025
People queue to see the coffin of late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani lying-in state for two days at the Armani Theatre in Milan as a picture of him is seen on a screen, on September 6, 2025. Giorgio Armani died on September 4, 2025 at 91. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

 

Thousands of mourners paid homage Saturday to Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, who died this week aged 91, as his coffin was put on public display in Milan.

Crowds filed past the wooden closed casket in a darkened room lit by paper candles and an image of the designer on a big screen.

People queue to pay their respects to late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani lying-in state for two days at the Armani Theatre in Milan, on September 6, 2025. Giorgio Armani died on September 4, 2025 at 91. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

 

Hundreds of people queued up for the start of the two-day public viewing at the Teatro Armani, company’s minimalist but luxurious headquarters in Milan.

Among the first mourners through the door was a group of Armani group staff, all in black mourning wear and black sunglasses.

“It’s so emotional,” said Silvia Albonetti, an Emporio Armani saleswoman. “He was an incredible man… sometimes rude, but human.”.

Tributes flooded in for Armani following his death on Thursday from across the fashion industry and also Hollywood, where his understated but exquisitely tailored creations were beloved of the A-list.

A woman holds flowers with a card that reads ‘Dear Giorgio’ outside the headquarters of Italian Fashion House Giorgio Armani after the announcement of the death of it’s founder Giorgio Armani, in Milan on September 4, 2025. Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 “surrounded by his loved ones”, his company announced on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

 

Throughout his remarkable career he kept top-to-bottom control of his company as it moved from fashion into luxury hotels, cosmetics, accessories and interiors.

When he died, he was one of the richest men in the world, with a net worth estimated at $11.8 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

“Every fashion show was pure magic,” fashion student Pietro Angeleri, 20, told AFP as he queued to pay his last respects.

“No one has managed to make women stand out like he did. He will be missed.”

Liver problems

(FILES) Italian designer Giorgio Armani is acknoledged by the audience after presenting his Fall/Winter 2006/2007 men’s ready to wear collection in Milan, on January 19, 2006. Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 “surrounded by his loved ones”, his company said on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

The company has not revealed the cause of Armani’s death, but Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported Saturday he had been suffering from liver failure.

He was hospitalised with viral bronchopneumonia in June in Milan, it said, which left him weakened, even if he seemed to recover.

Armani cancelled his menswear show in Milan earlier this year due to health reasons and also missed the Paris Armani Prive show at the doctor’s orders.

After his 91st birthday on July 11, which he celebrated with a small family party, long-standing problems with his liver returned, Corriere said.

He had kept working almost to the end, finalising outfits for the show celebrating his 50th anniversary at Milan Fashion Week at the end of the month, which will now act as his final farewell.

‘Protecting what he built’

(FILES) Italian designer Giorgio Armani waves from the runway of the Emporio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 21, 2023 in Milan. Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 “surrounded by his loved ones”, his company said on September 4, 2025. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

 

Born in Piacenza in northern Italy, the young Armani first enrolled in medical school but moved into fashion after a stint as a window dresser at a Milan department store.

By 1973, Armani had opened his own Milan design studio and created his debut eponymous collection in 1975.

The city, which adopted him as its own, has declared the day of his funeral a day of mourning, although the ceremony itself is strictly private.

Armani “represented our city”, said Fanny Bucci, a 55-year-old local who visited the coffin on Saturday. “It’s the end of an era.”

The designer was credited with inventing red-carpet fashion after he opened an office in Los Angeles in 1983 with the aim of dressing celebrities, and said cinema provided him with a constant source of inspiration.

Armani had no children, and his death leaves a question mark over the future of his empire.

(FILES) Italian designer Giorgio Armani (C) poses with models after the show during the Men’s Fall/Winter 2019 fashion shows in Milan, on January 15, 2018. Italian fashion great Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91 “surrounded by his loved ones”, his company said on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

 

His nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani work for the group, while his nephew Andrea Camerana is a board member.

Pantaleo Dell’Orco, with whom Armani had a very close relationship for many years, heads the men’s style office and took bows in Armani’s place at the fashion shows this year.

In their statement marking his death, his family and employees committed “to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory”.

The public viewing will last all day Saturday and all day Sunday at the Teatro, a former Nestle chocolate factory.

It was transformed on Armani’s request in 2001 into the company’s headquarters, and it was where Armani showcased his creations.

