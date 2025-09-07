Gov Radda Pledges Support For Traditional Institutions At Sallar Gani Festival In Daura

The Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, on Sunday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to upholding the culture and tradition of the people of Katsina and Daura emirates.

The governor stated this when he attended the annual Durbar in Daura, otherwise known as “Sallar Gani,” a festival celebrated annually to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in grand style.

Radda further stated that his government would continue to support the traditional institutions to make the Durbar celebration an international event and enhance the living standards of the people.

He highlighted the recent signing into law of a new Emirate Council Law, which increases the salary of district heads to Level 16 and village heads to Level 10 and above.

He also said that traditional leaders play significant roles in restoring peace and tranquility in the state, as they are closer to the people than any other group.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq Umar, for maintaining the Hausa culture, heritage, and tradition.

Top government officials, including district heads and traditional and religious leaders in attendance, commended the governor’s efforts to enhance the welfare of traditional rulers and promote the state’s cultural traditions.

They expressed optimism that the governor’s effort will have a positive impact on the state’s development and stability.

At the Hawan Magajiya, a durbar considered as the climax of the Sallar Gani Festival, friends, families, and well-wishers from across within and outside Nigeria, gathered at the Kangiwa Square of the Daura Emirate to cement their relationship.

Every year during the Eid al-Maulud celebration, precisely on the 12th Day of Rabiul Awwal in the Islamic calendar, sons and daughters of Daura emirate origin, from all walks of life, return home to take part in the prestigious festival.

Sallar Gani is an age-old festival observed only in the Daura Emirate to mark the birth day of Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

Gani is a Hausa term meaning “here I am,” from which the festival derives its name.

The festival has over the years, become a hub for tourist attractions, with people coming from all over the world to catch a glimpse of the fanfare.

During this festival, a special durbar is observed, which is the climax of the event.

In the past, between 10 and 14 days were spent celebrating the festival, but now, between two and three days are used.

A total of 20 district heads of the emirate took turns to display the cultures and traditions of the emirate.

The event showcased a colorful display of Daura’s rich cultural heritage, with traditional title holders from the emirate parading on horseback, accompanied by drummers playing various traditional songs.

The faithful were encouraged to use the maulud period by emulating the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their daily activities.