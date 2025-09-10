FG Inaugurates Committee On Independence Day Anniversary

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for the 2025 Independence Day celebration.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of planning, organising, and executing all approved programmes to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, explained the importance of unity and patriotism in celebrating the victories and milestones Nigeria has attained.

‘‘This anniversary is a reminder of where we are coming from and where we are going from here. As a nation, we have faced challenges in areas such as political, economic, and social issues, but we have overcome them.

“An anniversary is not just a celebration of the past. It is a call for action for the future. We must therefore commit ourselves to building a nation where every citizen feels valued and empowered to contribute their quota to the goals and aspirations of the country, Akume said while inaugurating the committee.

According to a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, and made available to Channels Television on Wednesday, the 65th Independence anniversary celebration will commence with the World Press Conference on Thursday, on September 25, 2025.

It will be followed by a Juma’at Service and women’s activities on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The celebration will feature youth activities and a historical arts exhibition on Saturday, September 27, 2025, a church service on Sunday, September 28, 2025, a public lecture on Monday, September 29, 2025, while the presidential broadcast and 65th Independence Day Parade will be held on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The statement partly read, “As part of the project to mark the independence anniversary, the SGF has unveiled the Nigeria @65 Compendium Project workstation, initiated by CherryAfrica Magazine in collaboration with the Office, designed with a state-of-the-art studio for interview-Tv Series with the top Government functionaries at all levels on their respective milestones in nation building, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The interview session kick-started with the SGF’s interview, where he urged Nigerians to celebrate the nation’s achievements for the past 65 years and to also repose confidence in their leaders.

“The national compendium would serve as a comprehensive repository of information on the nation’s milestones and development trajectory, cutting across the pre-colonial, colonial, and post-colonial Nigeria with emphasis on the MDAs, the economy, the three tiers of Government, the Renewed Hope Agenda, and other key sectors of the economy.”

Nigeria gained indepence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960.

The West African nation has the highest population on the African continent, and one of the highest in the world.