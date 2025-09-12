Conjoined Twins Hassana, Husaina Return To Kano After Separation Surgery In Saudi Arabia

Conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina, have returned to Nigeria after undergoing a complex and successful separation surgery in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The young girls, who were previously joined at the lower abdomen, pelvis, and spine, arrived quietly at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Thursday to a formal reception attended by government officials and a delegation from Saudi Arabia.

Their arrival was marked by warm greetings from Governor Abba Yusuf, members of his cabinet, and Saudi representatives.

“This is not just a medical success, but a humanitarian one,” said Governor Yusuf, who received the twins and their parents at the airport.

“We are thankful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous intervention. Kano State will take full responsibility for the welfare, education, and overall development of Hassana and Husaina,” he assured.

The separation surgery took place at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh.

It was carried out under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The twins were taken to Riyadh in October 2023, where they underwent several months of advanced medical assessment.

Doctors found that the girls shared critical anatomical structures, making their case especially complicated.

A team of 38 specialists, including pediatric surgeons, neurosurgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, anaesthesiologists, urologists, and plastic surgeons, performed the procedure over nine carefully planned stages, lasting approximately 14 hours.

“The operation was one of the most challenging in the history of our program,” said Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who is the head of the surgical team.

“But the success gives hope to many families around the world facing similar medical conditions,” Al-Rabeeah added.

The Saudi Siamese Twins Separation Programme, under which the surgery was performed, has now completed 65 successful separations involving 150 twins from 25 countries over the past 35 years.

The programme is internationally recognised as one of the world’s leading initiatives for conjoined twin separation and medical humanitarianism.

Representing the Saudi government at the airport, the Consular General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi, praised the outcome as a reflection of his country’s humanitarian priorities.

“This operation demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global medical assistance.

“We are proud of our partnership with Nigeria and will continue to offer support through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre,” Al-Admawi said.

The twins and their parents were transported from the airport to a medical facility for further observation and post-surgery care.

Though the reception was modest, the significance of the moment was deeply felt by those present.

Hassana and Husaina now face a new chapter — one filled with opportunity, mobility, and the full support of the Kano State Government as they continue their recovery.