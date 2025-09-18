Crowd Disperses After Fubara Fails To Arrive At Government House

A large crowd of Rivers State residents, who had gathered earlier in anticipation of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s arrival at the Government House to resume duty following the end of emergency rule in the state, dispersed after hours of waiting without any sight of the state leader.

The gathering, which began earlier in the day, saw thousands of supporters and well-wishers positioned around the Government House, reportedly expecting the Governor to address them or make a public appearance.

However, by 5:00 p.m., there was still no sign of the Governor, and the once-bustling environment had returned to its usual calm.

No official reason has been given for the Governor’s absence.

READ ALSO: Thousands Gather At Rivers Govt House For Fubara’s Return

The Governor and his deputy, Ngozi Odu are expected to take over the leadership of the state today, six months after President Bola Tinubu imposed emergency rule on the state.

On Wednesday, Tinubu announced the suspension of emergency rule in which began in March.

He explained that from the intelligence available to him, there was a new spirit of understanding, “a robust readiness, and potent enthusiasm on the part of all the stakeholders in Rivers State for an immediate return to democratic governance”.

The former administrator, retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who handed over the reins of power on Wednesday night, urged political actors in the state to embrace mutual respect and dialogue in a state broadcast.