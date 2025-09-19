Kebbi PDP Vows To Sanction Members Sabotaging Upcoming Congresses

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has vowed to take disciplinary action against members allegedly working to sabotage its upcoming congresses scheduled for September 20 and 27.

The party’s Legal Adviser in the state, Mr Nura Bello, made this known while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Bello said the party had concluded arrangements to discipline those attempting to undermine the success of the congresses.

“Our party at the national level has already constituted a Disciplinary Committee to deal with any member found engaging in anti-party activities or sabotaging the congresses,” he stated.

He also addressed concerns about a court order circulating on social media on September 18, which reportedly directed the suspension of congresses in Kano and Kebbi States.

According to Bello, the party swiftly engaged legal counsel to seek the vacation of the order, which was granted.

“The judge, in his wisdom, vacated the order on the grounds of misrepresentation of facts and lack of jurisdiction. Based on the facts presented, Kano was not even among the states scheduled to hold congresses on the said dates,” he explained.

Bello lamented that the plaintiffs who initiated the court action were PDP members in the state, noting that such jurisdictional matters should have been handled at the state High Court rather than being escalated.

He urged all party members to come out in large numbers to participate in the congresses, reaffirming that they would proceed as planned on Saturday, September 20 and 27