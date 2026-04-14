FG To Support Shanga Attack Victims, Says VP

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that adequate measures are being put in place to bring succour to victims of the recent attacks in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Shettima gave the assurance during a condolence visit to Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State over the demise of the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman-Zuru, as well as victims of the recent Shanga attacks.

He was received by Governor Nasir Idris at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi.

The visit was to condole the government and people of Kebbi State over the death of the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, victims of the Shanga attack, and the soldiers who lost their lives in a recent ambush by gunmen.

Delivering President Bola Tinubu’s condolence message, the Vice President assured that the Federal Government would provide relief support to victims of the Shanga attack through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

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STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE We Won’t Abandon You, VP Shettima Tells Families Of Fallen Heroes On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT , GCFR, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima @officialSKSM , has assured families of military and police officers slained… pic.twitter.com/WHF2I2xmUw Advertisement — Stanley Nkwocha (@stanleynkwocha_) April 14, 2026

“The President also instructed me to come with the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure that adequate measures are put in place to give succour and support to the displaced communities,” he said, according to a statement issued by Shettima’s media aide, Stanley Nkwocha.

“We are going to support you. We appreciate you, we adore you, we respect you, and we will take whatever measures that are necessary for you to do your duties as you ought to do.”

He also charged security forces not to relent in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities in order to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

In his response, Governor Nasir Idris appreciated the Vice President’s visit and disclosed that the Kebbi State Government had donated ₦100 million for the relocation of communities displaced by bandit attacks in Shanga Local Government Area.

The governor added that another ₦60 million had been approved for the families of the 11 soldiers killed in the ambush attack.

The condolence visit was attended by government officials, members of the late Speaker’s family, and heads of security agencies in the state.