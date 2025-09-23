Supporters Accompany Natasha To NASS As Sergeant-At-Arms Unseals Her Office

A crowd of supporters of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday, gathered to celebrate the unsealing of her office at the National Assembly.

The group was marching toward the Assembly complex.

Earlier, they had accompanied her from the FCT High Court, where she appeared in a case of alleged defamation filed against her by the Federal Government.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The suit was instituted on behalf of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

READ ALSO: National Assembly Unseals Senator Natasha’s Office

Channels Television reports that the National Assembly has unsealed the office of the Senator representing Kogi Central, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, earlier on Tuesday.

The office was unsealed by the Deputy Director of the Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji, potentially paving the way for the Kogi Central Senator to return to the Red Chamber when plenary resumes on October 7, 2025.

The office had remained locked for six months, following Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension by the Senate in March over alleged violations of its standing rules.

Her suspension had sparked widespread reactions, with many, particularly civil society organisations and opposition politicians, condemning the Senate’s action.

She approached the court in July over the matter and made an unsuccessful attempt to resume sitting.

While the matter is still in court, the Kogi Senator served out her six months suspension this September and declared her intention to return to her duty.

On completing her suspension about two weeks ago, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote to the Senate, informing it of her intention to resume.

However, the lawmakers, while acknowledging her letter, said they would not take action on it until the end of the court process.

“The matter remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action can be taken to facilitate your resumption,” a reply by the Senate read in part.

The Senate maintained that her six-month suspension, which began on 6 March 2025, would only be reviewed after the Court of Appeal’s decision.