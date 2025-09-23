‘Wake-Up Call For Leaders’, Peter Obi Decries Killing Of Security Operatives

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the rising wave of attacks and killings targeting security personnel across the country.

In a post shared via his official X handle on Tuesday, Obi described the increasing violence against members of the armed forces, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and vigilante groups as both tragic and unacceptable.

The former Governor of Anambra State said that the recurring killings should serve as a wake up call to us leaders to better equip and motivate our security operatives.

READ ALSO: ‘We Are Finished’, Peter Obi Faults Remi Tinubu’s Birthday Donation Appeal

“Over the past weeks, the country has been thrown into mourning yet again with the reported tragic killings of our security personnel. The causality rages from our gallant soldiers, to members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to our brave policemen and even community vigilante members.

“Our men and women in uniform have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, dedicating their lives to the safety and stability of our dear nation.

“These recurring killings should serve as a wake up call to us leaders to better equip and motivate our security operatives. Security must now become the foundation of governance.

“The memory of our fallen heroes should ignite in us a determination to build a Nigeria where no one’s life is valueless, not our security operatives and definitely not their families,” Obi’s post read.

He further stated that emphasized that the sacrifices made by security operatives in service to the nation must be recognized and not taken for granted.

“Nigeria cannot continue to bury our men in uniform and leave their families abandoned. Our government must rise to the responsibility of ensuring that the wives, children, and parents of these fallen heroes are fairly compensated and supported. That is the least a grateful nation can provide. It is not charity, it is justice for those who laid down their lives so the rest of us can live.”

Obi prayed for the repose of the souls of all fallen heroes and for their sacrifice and patriotism to be remembered always.

“To every fallen hero, may your soul rest in perfect peace. Your sacrifice and patriotism will never be forgotten. And to the families left behind, you are not alone. May God continue to provide you with strength and comfort,” he added.