Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, has said that Nigeria needs an individual with an unblemished character as the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Itodo said anyone who would succeed the incumbent National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, should have no political affiliation and be courageous to do the lawful thing, no matter whose ox is gored.

The Yiaga Africa leader spoke when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He also noted that the remarkable reforms recorded by INEC had been dampened by electoral fraud.

