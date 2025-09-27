×

Crystal Palace End Liverpool’s Perfect Start

Victory takes Crystal Palace up to second and within three points of Liverpool at the top of the table.

By Channels Television
Updated September 27, 2025
Crystal Palace’s English striker, Eddie Nketiah, shoots to score their late winner during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on September 27, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

 

Liverpool’s perfect Premier League start came undone in a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

 

 

Crystal Palace’s French striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta (L), Crystal Palace’s English goalkeeper, Dean Henderson (C), and Crystal Palace’s Northern Irish midfielder, Justin Devenny (R) applaud fans after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on September 27, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

 

Palace are now the only undefeated team in the Premier League after extending their club record run to 18 games in all competitions without losing, including three games against Liverpool.

The English champions were finally made to pay for another disjointed performance after being bailed out by a series of late goals in winning their opening five league games.

 

Liverpool’s Dutch manager Arne Slot speaks with the officials after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on September 27, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

 

Ismaila Sarr fired the FA Cup winners into an early lead after Liverpool failed to deal with a corner.

Liverpool looked set to be rescued by another late goal when Federico Chiesa swept home a loose ball in the box to equalise in the 87th minute.

This time, the Reds were on the other end of a late winner.

Nketiah produced a composed finish in a packed penalty area with almost the last kick of the game.

 

Victory takes Palace up to second and within three points of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Arsenal can move back into second and cut the gap on their title rivals to two points when they travel to Newcastle on Sunday.

 

 

AFP

