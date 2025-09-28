Security Operatives Rescue Eight Passengers In Kogi, Four Still In Captivity

Security operatives have rescued eight kidnapped passengers in Kogi State.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed this to journalists on Saturday in Lokoja.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, William Aya, twelve travellers were abducted along Okene – Auchi road on Friday.

He said the victims were travelling in a Big Joe Toyota Hiace commuter Bus with registration number Edo FUG 13 XY that left Abuja for Benin City, Edo state when the kidnappers waylaid them along Okene – Auchi and abducted all the twelve passengers of the bus.

The Command’s spokesman said the quick intervention of Divisional Police Office (DPO) in charged of Okene division, Nasir Muhammad, in synergy with military and vigilante group launched a manhunt that led to the rescue of eight out of the 12 abducted victims which include the driver of the vehicle.

He assured that efforts are still underway to rescue the remaining four victims and possibly apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act.