CVR: 6.2 Million Nigerians Complete Online Pre-Registration — INEC

Over 6.2 million Nigerians have completed their online pre-registration for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shown.

‎The figures published on INEC’s X page revealed that a total of 6,232,673 people were recorded as pre-registrants between September 22 and 28, 2025.

‎From the number, 3,250,338 (52.15 per cent) were females, while 2,982,335 (47.85 per cent) were males.

The data showed that 4,230,715 Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 were youths, 1,565,824 were students, and 137,865 were people with disabilities.

INEC stated that between September 22 and 26, 2025, 1,004,132 Nigerians completed either the physical or online registration.

‎The number included 537,743 people, who completed their registration online, and 466,389 people who completed theirs physically.

The number of females was 555,077 (55.28 per cent), the number of males were 449,055 (44.72 per cent), youths from the ages of 18 to 34 were 742,379, students were 354,406, and people with disabilities were 13,987.

The continuous voter registration began on August 18, 2025.