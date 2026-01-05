INEC Resumes Second Phase Of Continuous Voter Registration In Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State has announced the commencement of the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, starting today.

The registration process was suspended on December 10 to allow for the display of the provisional voters’ register. During that period, registrants were able to review their details and request corrections, particularly errors in the spelling of names.

Speaking to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, called on stakeholders to mobilise eligible residents who missed earlier exercises, especially youths who have recently turned 18.

She cautioned against multiple registrations, stressing that anyone found culpable would face sanctions in line with the law.

Earlier, the Commission explained that about 2.57 million Nigerians have completed their voter registration out of the 9.89 million who began the process online in the first phase of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

According to the INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, in a latest update, said 9,891,801 Nigerians initiated pre-registration online, but only 2,572,054 completed the process physically or online.

Giving a breakdown, Eta-Messi stated that Osun State tops the national chart with 200,251 newly registered voters, followed by Kano with 151,604, Imo with 144,912, and Sokoto with 141,526. States with the lowest completed registrations include Ekiti (14,691), Abia (15,263), Ondo (17,200), Enugu (18,056), and Ebonyi (26,510).

She said the first phase of the exercise, which began with online pre-registration on August 18 and in-person registration on August 25, will close on December 10.

Eta-Messi added that the commission will display the preliminary voters’ register for claims and objections from December 15 to 21, in line with Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022. The second phase of the CVR will begin on January 15, 2026.

“The display will take place at the local government offices where the exercise was conducted. The Commission urges all eligible citizens, especially those who registered, transferred, or updated their information during this phase, to use this statutory window to verify their details, report inaccuracies, and draw attention to ineligible or deceased persons,” she said.

She stressed that public scrutiny remains essential to safeguarding the integrity of the register.

She also reminded Nigerians that the CVR in Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory remains suspended due to ongoing electoral activities, with new dates to be announced.