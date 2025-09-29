Ex-CDS General Irabor To Unveil Book Oct 3

Nigeria’s former Chief of Defence Staff and retired army general, Lucky Irabor, will on October 3, 2025, launch the book, ‘Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum’.

The book, which is arevelation of the complex dynamics of the Boko Haram terrorist organisation, will be unveiled at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to attended the event as Special Guest of Honour, while former President Olusegun Obasanjo is the chairman on the occasion.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev (Dr) Matthew Hassan Kukah, will serve as the book reviewer.

“Boko Haram’s emergence in 2002 ushered in an unprecedented era of bloodbath, destruction of property, and devastation of economies, not just in Nigeria, but also across the West African belt, with far-reaching regional, continental, and global consequences.

“In Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, Gen Irabor dissects the Boko Haram conundrum, while proposing solutions to a challenge that threatens the future of Nigeria and other West African states,” a statement by the Chairman, Book Launch Organising Committee, Jonah Ejenavi, partly read.

According to the statement, the bird’s-eye view of Gen Irabor, who led Nigerian forces against one of the biggest threats to his country, offers a deeper understanding of Boko Haram and the insurgency challenge.

The 330-page book, said to be “destined to change the Boko Haram narrative” by reviewers, has 14 chapters divided into three parts.

“The parts explore Nigeria’s historical past while unravelling the roots of the country’s security challenges, the conundrum caused by Boko Haram, and the paradigm shift required to establish peace in Nigerian society despite the threat of insurgency,” the statement added.