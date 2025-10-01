LIVE: President Tinubu’s Independence Anniversary Address

President Bola Tinubu is addressing the nation to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

Watch the President’s address below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is Tinubu’s third Independence Day address to the nation since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

Theme of this year’s anniversary is “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.”

Other activities lined up for the 65th Independence celebrations includes a Juma’at prayer will on Friday, September 26, followed by an inter-denominational church service on Sunday, September 28.

However, the Federal Government cancelled of the parade earlier scheduled to celebrate the country’s 65th independence anniversary on October 1.

It said said the cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary.