NASS Bars Aides From Corridor Near Akpabio’s Office Over Security

The National Assembly has announced new security measures restricting movement around the office of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

This was contained in a memo dated October 2, and signed by the the sergeant-at-arms at the National Assembly, Etido Ekpo.

Ekpo stated that the corridor linking the White House lobby to the Senate President’s office will henceforth be reserved exclusively for senators and members of the House of Representatives.

He explained that aides and personal assistants will no longer be permitted access to the passage.

“You are kindly requested to disseminate this information to distinguished senators who would in turn intimate their aides or personal assistants as appropriate,” the memo read.

Etido Ekpo, the sergeant-at-arms of the National Assembly and a retired brigadier-general, said the restrictions are aimed at ensuring a “secure and safe environment” for legislative duties.

The National Assembly is scheduled to resume plenary on October 7 after a recess of more than two months.

See the statement below: