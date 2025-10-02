Police Arrest 15 Suspects, Rescue Kidnap Victim In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested 15 suspects in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, and unlawful possession of firearms across the state.

Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Jos on Thursday, where he also confirmed the rescue of a kidnap victim and recovery of locally made firearms.

“In our continued efforts to rid Plateau State of criminal activities, we have arrested members of kidnap syndicates, rescued victims, and recovered firearms during various operations carried out within the period under review,” Adesina said.

According to the CP, a 20-year-old suspect, Auwal Mohammed, was arrested in Jos North with items belonging to kidnap victims. Three others linked to a kidnap syndicate were apprehended in Bassa Local Government Area, while four suspects were caught in Jos after police intercepted a vehicle carrying a kidnap victim, identified as Ebuka. A locally made pistol was recovered from the gang.

The police boss also revealed that robbery and cattle rustling suspects were arrested in Qua’an Pan and Shendam LGAs after trailing them to Nasarawa State. In separate incidents, suspects were nabbed for unlawful possession of locally fabricated firearms and live ammunition.

The police commissioner also assured Plateau State residents of their safety.

“We are fully aware that this period is usually characterized by a rise in crime. I have directed all divisional police officers and tactical units to intensify surveillance to ensure citizens remain safe,” he stated.