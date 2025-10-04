Tinubu Chose To Attend ‘Political Funeral’ Instead Of Empathising With Insecurity Victims — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu for his visit to Plateau State on Saturday.

Tinubu was in Jos, the state capital, for the burial of Lydia Yilwatda, the mother of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nantawe Yilwatda.

In a post on his X handle, Atiku expressed disappointment that President Tinubu overlooked victims of insecurity in the affected regions, opting instead to attend what he termed a “political funeral.”

“With large swathes of the country still under siege from unrelenting insecurity and thousands of innocent lives lost, it is deeply unfortunate that President Bola Tinubu has not, for once, found it worthy to visit any of the affected states to commiserate with the grieving citizens,” Atiku said.

“Today, however, the President suddenly remembered Plateau State, one of the most terrorized parts of the North Central, not to share in the people’s pain, but to attend a social event under the auspices of his party’s national chairman.”

The former Vice President said President Tinubu’s attendance at the funeral, held in one of the most frequently attacked regions of the country, reflects a lack of empathy for victims of insecurity.

“It is a sad reflection of priorities and a glaring mockery of leadership that while families in Plateau continue to bury their loved ones, President Tinubu chose to grace a political funeral rather than stand with the people in their darkest hour.

“Between the APC National Chairman and his President, what we witnessed today is a heartless exhibition of disregard for empathy, compassion, and the dignity of human life.

“From Benue to Niger and most recently Kwara, the entire North Central region has endured some of the most horrific waves of violence in recent history. Yet, not once has the APC-led government deemed it necessary to physically stand by the victims or console their families.

“Even when Tinubu made a symbolic visit to Benue State in June, he never bothered to set foot in Yelewata, the epicentre of the massacre. Instead, he ended his trip comfortably in Makurdi, turning his back on the people whose tears and blood still stain the soil.

“Now again, he is in Plateau State, not to console the bereaved or reassure the broken, but to celebrate and make merry with his party elite while the people mourn.

“The message could not be clearer: this is a President who would rather feast than feel—a leader who finds pleasure where the people find pain. The Nigerian people are watching, and they will remember.”

