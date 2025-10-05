Newcastle Inflict More Pain On Postecoglou, Everton End Palace’s Unbeaten Run

Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to extend Ange Postecoglou’s wait for a win, while Crystal Palace’s 19-game unbeaten run was ended by Jack Grealish’s late winner for Everton on Sunday.

Postecoglou faced calls from the Forest fans for him to be sacked after just six games in the closing stages of Thursday’s 3-2 Europa League defeat to Midtjylland.

READ ALSO: Estevao Scores Late As Chelsea Hand Liverpool Third Consecutive Loss

The Australian is the first Forest boss in over 100 years to fail to win in his first seven games and now faces an anxious wait to see if club owner Evangelos Marinakis decides to make another managerial change over the international break.

Newcastle had only won one of their opening six Premier League games.

But Bruno Guimaraes led the Magpies to victory with a brilliant strike from outside the box to break the deadlock on 58 minutes.

Guimaraes then won a penalty after robbing former team-mate Elliot Anderson inside the Forest box.

Nick Woltemade smashed the resulting spot-kick into the top corner for his fourth Newcastle goal since joining from Stuttgart last month.

Forest slip to 17th, the same league position that saw Postecoglou sacked by Tottenham at the end of last season despite winning the Europa League.

Everton End Palace Run

Palace missed the chance to go second after suffering a European hangover at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Eagles were dominant in the first 45 minutes but were left to rue not adding to Daniel Munoz’s finish from Ismaila Sarr’s pass.

However, their Conference League exertions in winning away to Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday took their toll in the second half.

Iliman Ndiaye equalised from the penalty spot after Maxence Lacroix clumsily upended Beto as Everton fought back to avoid a first defeat at their new home.

Grealish then got fortunate for his first Everton goal as Munoz’s attempted clearance rebounded off the Manchester City loanee into the roof of the net.

Four Wins For Villa

After a slow start to the season, Aston Villa beat Burnley 2-1 to secure a fourth win in the last 11 days.

Donyell Malen was the Villa match-winner with his first goals since April.

The Dutch forward opened the scoring after racing onto Boubacar Kamara’s brilliant through ball to slot into the far corner.

Morgan Rogers was the creator for the second that Malen controlled before drilling confidently into the far corner.

Lesley Ugochukwu pulled a goal back but Burnley remain in the relegation zone.

Wolves are still rooted to the foot of the table after conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

The Seagulls’ only two league wins this season have come against Manchester City and Chelsea and they again failed to deliver in a seemingly more winnable game.

Bart Verbruggen’s own-goal put Wolves in front just seconds after home boss Vitor Pereira was shown a red card.

The Dutch international was desperately unlucky as he turned Marshall Munetsi’s thunderous volley onto the bar, but saw the ball rebound into the net off his back.

Wolves conceded in stoppage time to draw at Tottenham last weekend and suffered a similar fate when Jan Paul van Hecke bulleted in a header from a corner five minutes from time.

Manchester City can close to within three points of leaders Arsenal when they travel to Brentford later on Sunday.