FG Targets 16 Million Children, Begins Campaign For Measles Vaccine, Others

The Federal Government has flagged off the campaign for measles, polio, HPV immunisation vaccines, and other neglected tropical diseases interventions across the country.

The event was held on Monday at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It aims to eliminate measles by the year 2030 through strengthened routine immunisation, enhanced surveillance and outbreak response, integration of measles and rubella initiatives into primary health care, and promotion of innovative technologies.

With 16 million children expected to be vaccinated during the exercise, the integrated campaign targets children between the ages of nine and 14 years with the Measles Rubella vaccines.

Others include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh; and the representatives of the international development partners, among others.