Verdict Due In Former Argentina President Kirchner Assassination Bid Case

Argentina’s judiciary is set to deliver a verdict on Wednesday against two people accused of a failed attempt to assassinate former president Cristina Kirchner, in a case that has shaken the South American country.

The assassination attempt, caught on video, took place as Kirchner mingled with a crowd that had gathered outside her home on September 1, 2022, to show support as she was on trial for fraud.

The main defendant, 38-year-old Sabag Montiel, is said to have pointed a gun at her head and pulled the trigger.

But the gun misfired, and Montiel was caught by Kirchner’s followers and handed over to the police.

Montiel and his former partner, Brenda Uliarte, have been charged with attempted murder and other counts, for which they face up to 25 years in prison.

During the trial, Montiel told the court his was “an act of justice” for “the social good.”

The defense team for Uliarte, who was 23 at the time, has argued mental incompetence.

The prosecution has dropped charges against a third defendant after concluding that Nicolas Carrizo had been unaware of the plot.

Analyst Facundo Cruz told AFP that the attempted assassination of the leftist leader had “brought back dark memories” of violence being used “to resolve political differences” in Argentina.

Referring to the killings of political activists during the 1976-1983 dictatorship, he said that “something that was thought to have been banished…could still happen” nowadays.

The failed attack had mobilized hundreds of thousands of Kirchner’s supporters, who took to the streets to back her.

It occurred at the start of her corruption trial, which ended with her conviction and house arrest since June.

Following her conviction, Kirchner has repeatedly claimed that her political opponents “want me in prison or dead.”

