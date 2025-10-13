‘One Of God’s Generals,’ Tinubu Mourns Evangelist Uma Ukpai

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of renowned Nigerian evangelist, Dr Uma Ukpai, describing him as “one of God’s generals” whose life exemplified faith, love, and discipline.

“With a heavy heart, I mourn the passing of one of God’s generals, Dr Uma Ukpai,” the President said.

The family of the evangelist confirmed his death on Monday, announcing that he passed away on October 6 at the age of 80.

Tinubu praised the late cleric as “an anointed crusader of the faith, filled with fire and ice for the gospel and restoring humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness.”

President Tinubu recalled Dr Ukpai’s notable contributions to the Christian faith and revival movements across Africa in the 1980s.

“He was one of the leaders in the Lord’s army who brought the fervour of revival sweeping across Nigeria and parts of Africa,” the President stated.

Tinubu also remembered the evangelist’s major crusades, including “the Greater Ibadan for Christ crusade in 1982 and the Greater Lagos for Christ crusade in 1985,” describing them as phenomenal events in both proportion and impact.

‘Humanitarian Service’

He noted that the late evangelist was not only a preacher but “a builder of men and bridges linking different faiths, people, tongues, and tribes.”

The President acknowledged Ukpai’s commitment to humanitarian service, highlighting his role in setting up charities, schools, and hospitals for the underprivileged.

“Dr Ukpai’s mission was clearly to unite the Christian fold and different faiths and spread peace and harmony,” Tinubu added.

Praying for the repose of the cleric’s soul, Tinubu said, “Dr Ukpai has fulfilled his divine mission and has gone to be with the Lord. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.”

Tinubu extended his condolences to Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, the evangelist’s wife, their children, and members of the ministry.

Legacy

Over the course of his six-decade ministry, Dr Ukpai became widely recognised for his fiery evangelistic campaigns, transformative teachings, and dedication to empowering both clergy and lay leaders.

Beyond his spiritual work, he was celebrated as a loving husband, devoted father, and mentor to countless individuals.

“While we mourn his physical absence, we rejoice that he finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise,” the family said, adding that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Describing his passing as a “glorious transition,” the family said Dr Ukpai lived a life of devoted service to God and humanity.

“He was a faithful soldier of the cross who devoted his life to spreading the gospel with passion and integrity,” the statement read.

The family added that his “teachings, prophetic insights, and mentorship have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire believers for years to come.”

Ukpai’s ministry continues to influence communities globally through his churches, educational initiatives, and humanitarian works.