Atiku, Peter Obi Hail Super Eagles After 4–0 Win Over Benin In World Cup Qualifier

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi have congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their emphatic 4–0 victory over Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Although the win was not enough to earn the Eagles automatic qualification, it secured them a spot in the playoffs as one of the best second-placed teams.

In a post on his X handle after the match on Tuesday, Atiku praised the team for their performance, saying they displayed the true Nigerian spirit.

“You showed true Nigerian spirit, strength, dominance, and unity on the field. This is the power of perseverance and teamwork,” Atiku wrote.

Peter Obi also commended the Super Eagles, describing the result as a “sweet victory” over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

“Today, my day started very early at 6 a.m., and after a very hectic day of participating in five different events, commissioning and campaigning in Anambra State, I had to watch the Super Eagles game.

“I watched with so much confidence and pride, and it was such a brilliant and sweet victory against Benin Republic.

“The performance was really Super, showing that it’s Possible. Well done, Super Eagles,” Obi said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Thrash Benin 4-0, Secure World Cup Play-Off Spot

Eric Chelle’s side delivered their best performance of a disappointing CAF Group C campaign, with Osimhen racing through the defense to score the opening goal in the third minute.

The Galatasaray striker delivered a brilliant header just eight minutes before halftime, brilliantly set up once again by Samuel Chukwueze’s precise assist.

Although Chukwueze was forced off at halftime due to injury, Moses Simon stepped in to provide the perfect pass for Osimhen to complete his hat-trick and claim the match ball.