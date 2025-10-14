LINEUP: Osimhen, Adams Lead Super Eagles Attack In Crucial World Cup Qualifier Against Benin

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams will spearhead the Super Eagles’ attack in a decisive World Cup qualifying clash against Benin Republic in Uyo.

The pair showed promising chemistry in Nigeria’s last outing against Lesotho, where they combined to score the team’s second goal.

Adams, making his debut, was set up by Osimhen shortly after coming on in the second half. He dribbled the Lesotho defenders before fiercely slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

That impactful link-up appears to have convinced head coach Eric Chelle to start both strikers in what is being billed as a make-or-break encounter.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, who started against Lesotho, begins on the bench, with Wilfred Ndidi wearing the armband today.

Zaidu Sanusi also returns to the starting lineup, joining Benjamin Fredrick, Calvin Bassey, and Semi Ajayi in defence.

In midfield, Ndidi will be partnered by Alex Iwobi, while Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon provide width on the wings.

Nigeria must defeat their West African neighbours today to stand a chance of making it to the World Cup next year. Even with a win, Nigerian will be hoping that South Africa does not get a win against Rwanda for automatic qualification.

See the full lineup below: