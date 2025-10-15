Gov Buni Approves N5.8bn As Gratuity Payment To Yobe Retirees

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the immediate release of ₦5.8 billion for the settlement of all outstanding gratuity liabilities owed to retired state public officers.

“This significant milestone underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its dedicated civil servants who have served the state meritoriously,” a statement by the Commissioner of Finance, Mohammed Geidam, partly read.

The statement added that the governor has further directed that, going forward, the payment of gratuities must be integrated into the state’s monthly financial schedule.

“This means that cleared gratuity payments will be made monthly, alongside the regular pension payments, ensuring that no future backlog of retirement benefits is allowed to accumulate,” the commissioner said.

Financial Relief

Geidam added that the approval of ₦5.8 billion is a “clear demonstration of Governor Buni’s compassionate leadership and his administration’s deep appreciation for the years of service rendered by Yobe’s retirees”.

“By clearing this substantial backlog and institutionalising a prompt, monthly payment system, the governor has provided much-needed financial relief and restored dignity to our senior citizens,” he added.

The statement emphasised that the Ministry of Finance and the office of the Head of Service are working collaboratively to ensure the seamless and transparent disbursement of these funds to all affected retirees immediately.

“This bold financial step is part of the Governor’s broader economic and social agenda to ensure fiscal responsibility and prioritize the welfare of Yobe State citizens, particularly those who have contributed immensely to its development,” the commissioner added.