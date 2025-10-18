Suspected Illegal Arms Manufacturer, Two Accomplices Arrested In Ondo

Detectives at the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended a 53-year-old man, Kareem Fatia, suspected to be a manufacturer of arms in Ile-Oluji area of the state.

It was gathered that on 15th October, 2025, the detectives at the Yaba Divisional headquarters in Ondo city, acting on credible intelligence stormed the area called Eyingun-Owode and arrested the suspect.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Olusola Ayanlade, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to journalists in Akure.

“A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of three single-barrel guns, three Dane guns, and one unfinished gun barrel, all discovered in a nearby bush located behind the suspect’s residence,” the statement read.

“Upon interrogation, the Suspect made useful statements to the police regarding his involvement in the illegal fabrication and sale of firearms.”

The statement revealed that during the course of investigation, two other individuals were also arrested in connection with the crime.

Ayanlade added that the Command is investigating if the Select is involved in violent crimes within the State, as well as to identify individuals or groups who had been receiving arms supply from him.

The Command’s spokesperson said the principal Suspect along with the arms recovered from him will be transfered to the command’s monitoring unit for further investigation.

“Preliminary investigations have been concluded, and the principal suspect, along with the recovered exhibits, will be transferred to the Command’s Monitoring Unit for discreet investigation and possible prosecution,” he added.