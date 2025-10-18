Trossard Strikes Against Fulham As Arsenal Go Three Points Clear

Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League as Leandro Trossard sealed a 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday.

Belgian forward Trossard bagged his first league goal this season in the second half at Craven Cottage.

That was enough to clinch Arsenal’s fifth successive victory in all competitions and extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Arsenal were installed as the bookmakers’ favourites to win the Premier League after Liverpool’s two successive defeats knocked the champions out of pole position.

Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Everton earlier on Saturday had taken them briefly above Mikel Arteta’s side into first place.

But the north Londoners regained top spot with an efficient, if unspectacular, performance by the banks of the River Thames.

“It is a really tough place to come. We have experienced that in the last few years. We put a lot into it. We had some giveaways in the first half, but we became more dominant throughout the game,” Arteta said.

“They have been together for many years, so they know how to adapt.”

Arsenal have won six of their eight league matches this season as they chase a first English title since 2004.

Fulham threatened an early opener when Harry Wilson’s reverse pass reached Raul Jimenez, but the Mexican’s effort was pushed away by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Pouncing on a misplaced pass by Gabriel Magalhaes, Wilson went close with a curler that flashed just past the far post.

Riccardo Calafiori thought he had given Arsenal the lead against the run of play, but the defender’s sweet strike was disallowed for offside after a VAR check.

Wilson almost squeezed a low drive past Raya from the edge of the area before Josh King’s cross forced the ‘keeper to tip the ball over his bar.

Running onto Bukayo Saka’s pass, Viktor Gyokeres was denied by a good save from Fulham ‘keeper Bernd Leno as the Arsenal striker’s goal drought reached seven games.

Calafiori volleyed over from 18 yards, and Declan Rice drilled wide on the stroke of half-time.

Trossard’s wayward shot from close-range was followed by a goal-line clearance from Timothy Castagne moments later as Arsenal’s frustration mounted.

Arteta’s men nearly paid for those misses when Wilson lashed a fierce volley narrowly over.

But Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, a noted Arsenal fan, was watching from the stands and the Gunners finally got some satisfaction in the 58th minute.

Arsenal’s set-piece prowess proved decisive as Gabriel flicked on Saka’s corner and Trossard converted from close range.

Arsenal have now scored 37 goals from corners in the Premier League since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The momentum was with the Gunners, and Saka slalomed through the Fulham defence for a shot that forced Leno into a smart stop.

Arsenal were denied a penalty when Kevin’s challenge on Saka was initially ruled a foul before referee Anthony Taylor had to overturn his decision after VAR showed the Brazilian’s tackle made contact with the ball.

Gyokeres scored 97 times in 102 matches for Sporting Lisbon, but the Swede has just three goals for his new club.

His travails showed no signs of ending as he smashed over with the goal at his mercy, then fired straight at Leno, but Arsenal had already done enough to boost their title charge.

