Account For Missing ₦18.6bn NASS Project Funds, SERAP Tells Akpabio, Abbas

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to account for ₦18.6 billion allegedly missing from the National Assembly Commission Office Complex project.

The call, issued on Sunday and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, referenced findings in the 2022 annual report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.

SERAP urged the two presiding officers to disclose the name of the “fictitious construction company” that reportedly received the funds. The organisation also requested the names of the company’s directors, shareholders, and registered address.

According to SERAP, the Auditor-General’s report revealed that the contract was awarded without following due process.

The group said the National Assembly failed to conduct any needs assessment, publish advertisements, or obtain bidders’ quotations before awarding the contract.

“Both contracts were reportedly awarded without any approval by the Federal Executive Council and without a Bureau of Public Procurement’s Certificate of No Objection,” the letter stated.

The organisation further demanded explanations for “the inflation of the contract by ₦6.9 billion for the conversion of the roof garden to office space” and for failing to secure approval for the upward review.

It said the Auditor-General’s 2022 report, published on 9 September 2025, revealed that the National Assembly Service Commission paid ₦11.6 billion to an “unknown construction company” for the project within 24 months.

The report noted that the contract was inflated by ₦6.9 billion and that the payment was made on 29 November 2023 for the roof garden conversion.

It added that the Bill of Quantity for the ₦11.6 billion contract “was not priced”, and no valid agreement was issued before payment.

The Auditor-General expressed fears that the ₦18.6 billion allocated for the project “may be missing” and requested full accountability for the funds.

‘Constitutional Breach’

In the letter dated October 18, 2025, SERAP described the findings as “grim allegations” that indicate “grave violations of public trust and the Nigerian Constitution”.

“The National Assembly can only perform its oversight and anti-corruption roles effectively if it demonstrates exemplary leadership,” SERAP said.

The organisation added that the legislature must “uphold and defend the principles of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.”

SERAP emphasised that addressing the allegations “would improve public confidence and show that the National Assembly acts in the public interest.”

SERAP requested that corrective measures be taken within seven days of receiving or publishing the letter.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days,” the organisation warned. “If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel compliance.”

Call For Investigation

SERAP urged Akpabio and Abbas to refer the matter to anti-corruption agencies for investigation and recovery of any missing public funds.

It warned that misappropriation of funds reflects “a continuing failure to uphold transparency and accountability.”

“Explaining the whereabouts of the missing funds and ensuring prosecution of perpetrators would serve the public interest,” SERAP said.

The organisation stressed that corruption imposes heavy costs on Nigerians, trapping many in poverty and depriving them of basic services.

SERAP reminded the National Assembly of its constitutional duty under Section 15(5) to abolish corrupt practices and abuse of power.

It also referenced Sections 13 and 16 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandate the legislature to promote national prosperity and secure citizens’ welfare.

Nigeria’s commitments under the UN Convention against Corruption, SERAP added, also impose obligations to ensure accountability in managing public resources.

“Articles 5 and 9 of the UN Convention require proper management of public affairs and funds,” the organisation said. “These commitments ought to be fully upheld and respected.”