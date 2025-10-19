Mathematics Remains Compulsory For SSCE Despite Admission Policy Change — FG

The Federal Government has clarified that Mathematics remains a compulsory subject for those sitting for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) despite its review of the admission policy for tertiary institutions.

Last week, the Federal Ministry of Education issued a statement in which it said arts students no longer needed a credit in Mathematics to get admission into tertiary institutions. That move triggered widespread debates across the country, with critics faulting the Federal Government’s policy change.

However, the spokesperson of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade, has clarified that the policy does not mean Mathematics is now an optional subject for SSCE candidates.

“The Federal Ministry of Education has clarified the intent behind the recently streamlined O-Level admission requirements into tertiary institutions, reaffirming that all students must continue to register and sit for English Language and Mathematics for their O-Level examinations,” the statement read in part.

“The Ministry emphasized that the new policy does not exempt any candidate from registering and sitting for these two core subjects but rather introduces a more inclusive and flexible approach to tertiary admission requirements.”

“The adjustment affects only the admission criteria for certain programmes, not the requirement to study or sit for these subjects,” the statement read.

It explained that while the new policy is in line with best global practices, it also ensures that “capable and deserving students are not denied access to higher education due to credit deficiencies in subjects that are not directly relevant to their chosen fields of study”.

“The policy also reinforces the central importance of English Language and Mathematics as fundamental tools for communication, reasoning, and lifelong learning.

“All students must continue to take both subjects as part of their Senior School Certificate Examinations, as they remain vital components of a sound educational foundation. The adjustment affects only the admission criteria for certain programmes, not the requirement to study or sit for these subjects,” the ministry explained.