Benue Reps Member Ojotu Dumps PDP For APC

A member of the House of Representatives representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency of Benue State, Ojema Ojotu, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) to the All Progressives Congress.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, announced this on Tuesday while presiding over plenary session.

He read the lawmaker’s defection letter on the floor of the Green Chamber.

According to the letter read on the floor by Kalu, the Benue lawmaker linked his decision to leave the PDP on the perennial crisis involving the PDP.

READ ALSO: Most Important Defection Yet To Take Place – Makinde

Ojotu said he made extensive consultations with his constituents, family members and political associates before dumping the PDP.

After the defection was announced, there was opposition in the lower chamber as the House Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, called on the presiding officer to declare Ojotu’s seat vacant.

But his Point of Order was countered by the House Majority Leader, Ibrahim Halims,

He relied on Order 7 to argue that “When there is an unresolved crisis in a party and that party cannot resolve its crisis, the person concerned can leave to protect his future.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker welcomed Ojotu to the APC and assured him of the support of the party at all times.

Ojotu is the Chairman of the House Committee on Inland Waterways.

Prior to Ojotu’s defection, the APC produced 10 out of the 11 members that represent the various constituencies of the North Central State in the Green Chamber.

But now, the ruling APC is now in full control of all Benue federal seats in the House of Representatives.