FG Condoles With Niger State Over Petrol Tanker Explosion

The Federal Government has commiserated with the people of Niger State over the tragic petrol tanker explosion that occurred in Essa, Katcha Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The government, in a statement signed by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, on Wednesday, said the incident, which left over 30 people dead, had once again brought to the fore the devastating human and material consequences of fuel tanker accidents in communities.

“We join the Government and people of Niger State in mourning this painful loss.

The government lamented that despite sustained public sensitisation and repeated warnings about the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers, some citizens still take such life-threatening risks.

“Every Nigerian life is precious, and such avoidable tragedies serve as a painful reminder of the need for greater vigilance and adherence to safety instructions in times of emergency.

“We commend the swift response of the Niger State Government, security agencies, and emergency responders who promptly mobilized to contain the fire, rescue survivors, and provide support to affected families,” the statement partly read.

The Federal Government, however, said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had also been directed to complement ongoing efforts by the state government in providing relief and medical assistance to victims and their families.

It also directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to sustain and intensify nationwide public awareness campaigns on safety measures, particularly in rural and high-risk communities, to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire people of Niger State in this moment of grief.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may God grant their loved ones the strength to bear this painful loss,” it added.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, led to the death of scores of residents after a petrol-laden tanker fell on the Bida–Badeggi–Agaie Road in Essa community.

Many of the victims were among those attempting to collect fuel from the tanker before it burst into flames.