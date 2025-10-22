Lagos Fire Service Blames Alaba Market Fire On Negligence

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has attributed the inferno that razed a section of the Alaba International Market to a power surge.

It, however, said no casualties or injuries were recorded.

The agency said it received a distress call at 7:18 p.m. reporting a fire outbreak at 155 Olojo Drive, opposite Tantalizers, Alaba International Market, in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

It explained that upon receiving the alert, the Ojo and Ijegun-Egba fire stations were immediately deployed to the scene.

The agency disclosed that the incident involved multiple lock-up shops of varying sizes situated within a two-storey building occupying approximately 648 square meters, within a larger market premises spanning about five hectares.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire originated from the topmost floor of the building shortly after electricity was restored, due to negligence on the part of some shop owners,” a statement dated October 22, 2025, and signed by the Senior Public Affairs Officer of the agency, Maria Fadairo, partly read.

“Access to the affected areas proved challenging as most shops were closed for the day, necessitating forced entry to gain access and suppress the fire, a delay that contributed to the spread of the flames, which was, however, confined to the floor,” it added.

Furniture Shops, Others Affected

The state fire and rescue service further added that the shops affected were primarily involved in the sale of furniture items and alternative power equipment, with a law office.

Firefighting operations, it noted, were successfully concluded at 10:10 p.m. with the combined efforts of personnel from the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and the Ojo Police Division.

According to the statement, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Abimbola Adeseye, commended the collaborative response of all agencies involved.

Adeseye also reiterated the need for the public to strictly adhere to fire safety precautions, particularly in commercial areas, to prevent avoidable fire incidents.

Videos obtained by Channels Television showed several plazas near the Ojo Local Government Secretariat in Ojo town engulfed in flames on Tuesday evening.

Footage also showed officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service working to contain the blaze.

The market, known for the sale of household items, including electronics, furniture, and building materials, is located along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway.

It is also one of West Africa’s largest commercial trade centres.

The Alaba market incident occurred one month after at least 10 people were killed in a fire at Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial complex on Broad Street, Lagos Island.