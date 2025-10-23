UPDATED: Police Arrest Sowore In Court

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested human rights activist and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was reportedly arrested on Thursday by armed policemen within the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja, shortly after showing solidarity with the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Confirming the arrest to Channels Television, the Force Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin, said the activist is currently in police custody and will be charged to court today.

He explained that Sowore was arrested for allegedly violating a court order that prohibits protests around the Three Arms Zone in Abuja.

Reacting to the development, human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, described Sowore’s arrest as “preposterous.”

In a post on his X handle, Effiong wrote, “The arrest of Omoyele Sowore at the Federal High Court in Abuja moments ago is preposterous. The police and the Tinubu regime are making a mockery of our judicial system. He should be freed immediately. Stop the shenanigans.”

READ ALSO: [Protest] Live Bullets Were Fired At Us, Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Beaten, Arrested — Sowore

Sowore’s arrest comes days after he led the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja on Monday, demanding for the release of the IPOB leader.

During that protest, Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, his brother, Emmanuel Kanu, and ten others were arrested and remanded at Kuje Prison.

On Tuesday, a Magistrate Court sitting in Kuje, Abuja, ordered the remand of Emmanuel Kanu, along with Aloy Ejimakor and other arrested protesters.

The Nigeria Police had charged Ejimakor, Emmanuel Kanu, and 10 others with a two-count offence of inciting public disturbance and breach of peace, following a protest held on Monday in the nation’s capital.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects allegedly obstructed traffic flow, denied citizens their right to free movement, and chanted war songs while demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore had accused security operatives of launching an unprovoked attack on peaceful protesters during Monday’s #FreeNnamdiKanu rally in Abuja.

Sowore, who spoke on the Monday edition of The Morning Brief on Channels Television, alleged that security forces opened fire shortly after the protest began at the front of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.