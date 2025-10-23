INEC: I’ll Defend Nigeria’s Electoral Law — Amupitan

The new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has pledged to defend Nigeria’s electoral laws and uphold the Constitution.

He said this while speaking to journalists shortly after his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

“As you are aware, I have just taken the oath of allegiance and also the oath as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“I reaffirm that I will defend the Constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as far as they relate to the electoral system,” he told journalists on Thursday.

Amupitan added that President Tinubu had given him a clear mandate to ensure credible, fair, and free elections across the country.

“Not only will I ensure that this is done, I will also engage all stakeholders. No matter how you measure success, you need all stakeholders to succeed,” he stated.

He declined to speak on the forthcoming Anambra election, saying he would do so after receiving briefings from national commissioners.

Earlier on Thursday, President Tinubu swore in Amupitan as INEC Chairman, a week after the Senate confirmed his appointment following a rigorous screening on October 16.

The new chairman later arrived at the INEC headquarters in Abuja to formally assume office, accompanied by his family and close friends.

Amupitan is the sixth substantive head of the electoral body since the return of democracy in 1999.

‘Keep Democracy Strong’

During the swearing-in, President Tinubu charged Amupitan to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process and strengthen INEC’s institutional capacity.

“Your nomination and confirmation reflect confidence in your capacity by both the Executive and the Legislature.

“Our democracy has come a long way in 25 years. To keep it strong, we must ensure our electoral process remains free, fair, and credible. I therefore charge you to protect the integrity of our elections and strengthen INEC’s institutional framework,” the President said.

Amupitan, dressed in a white agbada and gold cap, arrived at the State House earlier in the day, exchanging greetings with onlookers before the ceremony.

Electoral Credibility

During his Senate screening, the 58-year-old law professor faced intense questioning on how he plans to restore credibility to Nigeria’s elections and implement meaningful reforms.

Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, promised to prioritise reforms that promote transparency and rebuild voters’ confidence.

“We must conduct elections where even the loser will congratulate the winner and say, ‘You won fairly and well.’ When that happens, voters’ confidence will naturally be restored,” he said.

Amupitan also denied reports that he was part of President Tinubu’s legal team during the 2023 Presidential Election Petitions Court.

“I never appeared before the Presidential Election Tribunal or the Supreme Court for any of the parties,” he told lawmakers, reaffirming his neutrality.

With his swearing-in complete, Amupitan now begins his tenure as INEC Chairman, tasked with overseeing credible elections and strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.