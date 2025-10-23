Truck Crushes Eight Persons To Death In Ondo

Eight persons, including five males, two females, and one male child, have lost their lives in a road crash in the university town of Akungba-Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with Channels Television.

He revealed that the accident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, involved a truck loaded with stone dust and a motorcycle. The truck was said to have lost control and rammed into a barricade in front of the university.

He appealed to motorists to always drive carefully, especially during these “ember months,” and to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.

The remains of the victims have since been deposited in the morgue of a nearby hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Students’ Union Government of Adekunle Ajasin University, Mosadoluwa Ajidagba, told our correspondent that the accident was caused by an articulated vehicle belonging to Dangote Cement.

He explained that the truck was coming from Ikare en route to Akungba when it suffered a brake failure and hit the permanent barricade erected at the university’s main gate.

According to him, about 10 persons lost their lives in the tragic incident. He added that the Students’ Union had made several efforts to ensure that trucks stop plying roads in the town to prevent such fatal accidents.

He appealed to all students to remain calm and law-abiding, and to stay away from the highway for the time being.

In a statement issued by the Executive Chairman of Akoko South West Local Government, Ayo Ajana, he expressed sadness over the loss, mourning with the people of the town and every family affected by the tragedy.

The local government chairman promised to engage relevant stakeholders at both the state and local government levels to advocate for the implementation of permanent safety measures at this high-risk location and similar areas within the local government area.