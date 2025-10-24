×

Four Dead, 12 Wounded In Blast At Ukraine Train Station

Three women -- a border guard and two civilians -- were killed in the blast.

By Channels Television
Updated October 24, 2025
In this handout photograph taken and released by the National Police of Ukraine on October 24, 2025, Ukrainian police officers work at the train station following a grenade explosion in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Photo by HANDOUT / NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE / AFP

 

A man detonated an explosive device at a railway station in northern Ukraine on Friday, killing three other people and dying of wounds he sustained, officials said.

Three women — a border guard and two civilians — were killed in the blast, which happened during a document check on a platform next to a train, Ukraine’s border guard said in a statement.

“The explosion was carried out by a man during a document check in a controlled border area at the Ovruch railway station,” the border service said on social media.

In this handout photograph taken and released by the National Police of Ukraine on October 24, 2025, Ukrainian police officers work at the train station following a grenade explosion in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Four people were killed and another 12 were wounded at a train station in northern Ukraine on October 24, 2025, police said, when a 23-year-old man detonated an explosive device during document checks. (Photo by Handout / National Police of Ukraine / AFP)

 

The man, 23, also died while being treated in an ambulance after the blast, it added.

Ukrainian media reported that he detonated a grenade, but a spokesperson for Ukraine’s interior ministry told AFP they could not confirm the type of device.

An image from the scene posted on Telegram by the Ukrainian border guard service showed rescuers helping casualties from the blast on the platform.

The man “had recently been detained for attempting to violate the state border in the western section of the state border,” it said.

