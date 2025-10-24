Picasso Painting That Vanished In Spain Found —Police

Spanish police said Friday that a Pablo Picasso painting that vanished en route to an exhibition has been found, raising doubts if it was ever loaded onto a transport truck.

“Still Life with Guitar”, a 1919 gouache and pencil work valued at around 600,000 euros ($700,000), disappeared in early October while being transported from Madrid to the southern city of Granada.

The artwork, which belongs to a private collector in the Spanish capital, was set to be displayed as part of a new exhibition at the CajaGranada Foundation.

But when the truck’s contents were unpacked on October 6, the curator noticed that the Picasso piece was missing.

All items delivered by the truck had been under video surveillance since their arrival three days earlier, the CajaGranada Foundation said in a statement.

The missing painting was reported to police, who confirmed its recovery on Friday, though they did not disclose where it was found.

“Initial investigations suggest that the painting may not have been loaded onto the transport truck,” said a National Police statement.

Police released images of their scientific experts examining the package containing the recovered piece.

The foundation expressed hope that “Still Life with Guitar” would still be displayed as part of the exhibition, which opened on October 9 and runs until January 11.

Picasso’s works are frequently targeted by thieves due to their high value. Two of his paintings recently sold for more than $140 million at auction.

In 1976, more than 100 Picasso works were stolen from the Palais des Papes in Avignon, France. All the pieces were eventually recovered.

Picasso, born in Malaga in 1881 and who died in 1973, is regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.