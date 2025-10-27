Kebbi Gov Approves Redeployment Of Two Commissioners

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has approved the redeployment of two Commissioners in the State Executive Council as part of a minor cabinet reshuffle.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Tafida, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the Tafida, the redeployment is in line with the Governor’s mission and vision of repositioning the civil service for effective and efficient service delivery across the state.

The affected Commissioners are Samaila Yakubu Augie, who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Health, which has been vacant for months following the suspension of Yunusa Ismail, for negligence of duty; and Haliru Aliyu Wasagu, who previously served as Commissioner for Solid Minerals before his suspension and replacement by Garba Warah, and has now been redeployed to the Ministry of Internal Security.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, for the redeployment of the aforementioned Honourable Commissioners. This directive is for strict compliance and takes immediate effect,” the statement read.

The SSG appreciated the continued support and cooperation of all members of the State Executive Council, noting that their efforts have contributed immensely to the achievements recorded so far by the present administration.

He reiterated the governor’s strong commitment to the sustenance of peace, unity, and continuous improvement in service delivery to the people of Kebbi State.

Over 10 Killed in Suspected Reprisal Attack

Meanwhile, no fewer than 10 herders have been reportedly killed in a reprisal attack at a Fulani settlement in Tilli community of Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Sunday.

A local told Channels Television that the reprisal attack was carried out in the area following the killing of a vigilante member by the Lakurawa bandits.

The killing of the vigilante was blamed on the Fulani residing in the area, and over 10 of them were killed, and several sustained injuries during a raid carried out in their settlement by some suspected members of the community.

A source added that “the reprisal attack was carried out in error. They thought the Fulani were behind the killing of the vigilante man.

“They attacked them in their settlement. Over 10 of them were killed, while several sustained injuries. They are still searching for more people who might have been killed in the attack,” he said.

He added that the Kebbi State leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Umar Tafida, were in the area to condoled the families of those killed during the attack.

When contacted, the Kebbi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar, said he was unaware of the incident but promised to comment on the matter after conducting his findings.