Wike Arrives In Dubai For 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit, Mayors’ Forum

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (2025APCS) scheduled for this week.

Wike’s arrival was confirmed in a statement released on Monday in Dubai by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

The Minister, who departed Abuja on Sunday, touched down in Dubai around 4 a.m. on Monday. He was welcomed by Nigeria’s Consul General in Dubai, Ambassador Zayyanu Ibrahim, alongside officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) who had arrived earlier.

Among the FCTA officials present were the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Yunana Dauda; Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Legal and Multilateral Cooperation, Benedict Daudu; Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima; Director of Engineering Services, Chuks Udeh; and Director of Protocol, Sani Daura.

On Tuesday, Wike is expected to lead a discussion panel where he will speak on developments in the FCT and engage with mayors from other global cities.

Organisers of the summit noted that the 2025APCS aims to foster long-term trade and investment connections among cities and businesses across the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and other regions.

The event, initiated by the Brisbane City Council in Australia, remains one of the most inclusive gatherings of mayors, city leaders, business executives, and young professionals from around the world.