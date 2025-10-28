Rivers Hoopers Begin NBPL Title Defence With Commanding Win Over Hoops & Read

Defending champions Rivers Hoopers kicked off their 2025 Nigeria Basketball Premier League (NBPL) Super 8 Playoff campaign in style with a dominant 73–50 victory over Hoops & Read in the opening game of the competition.

The match, played at the Indoor Sports Hall, Port Harcourt, saw the KingsMen assert their dominance early, lighting up the court in the first quarter, sinking multiple three-pointers, and racking up 12 points to give the home side a strong lead.

Speaking after the game, Rivers Hoopers Head Coach, Ogoh Odaudu, praised his players for securing the win but noted that there’s room for improvement.

“We played, we won, and we’ll take the victory, but I think we could have done a lot better. The score margin doesn’t truly reflect the game. Once players sense they can easily beat a team, the urgency tends to drop, and I don’t like that,” Odaudu said.

Star player Isaiah Williams, who impressed in the opening minutes, also shared his thoughts on the team’s performance.

“We came out strong in the first quarter, but maybe a little fatigue set in later. Once we get our rhythm, we’ll be even better. The goal is to keep winning, that’s my job as point guard,” Williams said.

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, who was present at the venue, commended the Hoopers for their performance and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the team and developing emerging sports talents.

“The Rivers State Government is solidly behind the Hoopers. We’re investing in our athletes and ensuring they have the support needed to excel not just in basketball, but across all sports,” the Commissioner stated.

The 2025 NBPL Super 8 Playoffs, which tipped off on October 27, will run through November 2 in Port Harcourt. Eight elite teams, including Lagos Legends, Kwara Falcons, Kano Pillars, Gboko City Chiefs, Nile University Spartans, Hoops & Read, Nigeria Customs, and the Rivers Hoopers, are battling for a place in the Final Four scheduled for November 20–24, 2025.